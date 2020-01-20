Marcelo Bielsa urged to recall Leeds United man, Birmingham City star responds to Manchester United speculation, Wigan Athletic's astonishing statistic - Championship winners and losers

It was a poor weekend for our Yorkshire clubs with Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Barnsley all suffered defeats, while Huddersfield Town earned a credible draw with promotion-chasing Brentford. Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled this weekend:

1. L: Brentford Thomas Franks men missed the chance to go within three points of 2nd place after being left frustrated in the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield. Frank says his side will find out whether that is a good point at the end of the season.

2. W: Nottingham Forest Forest went within five points off the top two with a win over rock bottom Luton Town. However, Hatters boss Graeme Jones felt the result could have gone the other way had refereeing decisions gone in their favour.

3. L: Wigan Athletic Paul Cooks side have now lost a staggering 27 points from winning positions this season following the 2-1 defeat to Swansea. If the Latics had held onto their leads, they would be third and three points off top!

4. W: Huddersfield Town Leeds fans have Huddersfield to thank (to some degree) after the Terriers held Brentford to a 0-0 draw at the John Smiths Stadium, preventing Thomas Franks men from closing the gap to just three points.

