Marcelo Bielsa urged to recall Leeds United man, Birmingham City star responds to Manchester United speculation, Wigan Athletic's astonishing statistic - Championship winners and losers
There was movement at the top and bottom of the Championship as the race for automatic promotion opened up following Leeds United's defeat to Queens Park Rangers.
It was a poor weekend for our Yorkshire clubs with Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Barnsley all suffered defeats, while Huddersfield Town earned a credible draw with promotion-chasing Brentford. Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled this weekend:
1. L: Brentford
Thomas Franks men missed the chance to go within three points of 2nd place after being left frustrated in the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield. Frank says his side will find out whether that is a good point at the end of the season.
Forest went within five points off the top two with a win over rock bottom Luton Town. However, Hatters boss Graeme Jones felt the result could have gone the other way had refereeing decisions gone in their favour.
Paul Cooks side have now lost a staggering 27 points from winning positions this season following the 2-1 defeat to Swansea. If the Latics had held onto their leads, they would be third and three points off top!
Leeds fans have Huddersfield to thank (to some degree) after the Terriers held Brentford to a 0-0 draw at the John Smiths Stadium, preventing Thomas Franks men from closing the gap to just three points.