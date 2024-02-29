Mateo Joseph has 'opened the door' at Leeds United - now it is up to him to go through, says Daniel Farke
Joseph marked only his second start of the season with his first two senior goals as Leeds went out of the FA Cup 3-2 at Chelsea.
It felt like a breakthrough moment for the highly-rated youngster, who is yet to start a league game for the Whites but has come off the bench 10 times in this season's Championship.
But Patrick Bamford, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter are also competing to be Leeds' No 9, with Willy Gnonto and Joe Gelhardt providing further options, and Joseph has been warned he will have to earn a full Championship debut.
"Our main task is not to help Mateo Joseph, Mateo Joseph is there to help Leeds United," insisted Farke. "No player is more important than the side. This is how we act.
"But we also back the players, we believe in them, we support them, we work with them to make the best possible player out of them and then it's up to them to go through the door.
"We've got lots of competition in the striker position.
"He knows this but he also knows he has a manager who backs him and trusts him.
"He’s grateful for every training session and every minute he gets and we are happy he is making a statement in this competition.
"We need players who can score goals and who deliver performances like he did on Wednesday and for his confidence it will be quite an important game so it is good we have him in good shape."
Rutter missed Wednesday's FA Cup tie through injury, making him a doubt for Saturday's match at Huddersfield Town. Patrick Bamford was only deemed fit enough for a cameo from the bench and in the end did not even do that. Piroe started, playing behind Joseph, but was substituted in the second half after a disappointing personal performance as Leeds chased victory.
Joe Gelhardt missed the game with a back spasm, but Farke is hopeful it will have cleared up even in the short turnaround to Saturday’s lunchtime West Yorkshire derby. After events at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday he is likely to find himself playing second fiddle to Joseph, though.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.