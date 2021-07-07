DEVELOPING: Leeds United's Mateusz Bogusz, left, pictured in action for Poland's under-21s against Serbia under-21s in the Euro Under-21s qualifier at FK Metalac last October. Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images.

Bogusz spent last term on loan at a club at the same level in UD Logrones, who were relegated after finishing third bottom.

The attacking midfielder - who turns 20 next month - made 24 appearances for the Spanish side, scoring once.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds signed Bogusz from Polish outfit Ruch Chorzow in January 2019 and he penned a new three-year deal last August, running until the summer of 2023.

The 19-year-old has made just three outings for Leeds, two of which came in the EFL Cup, although the teenager made Marcelo Bielsa's bench for last September's Premier League clash at home to Fulham, shortly before departing to Logrones on loan.

Speaking about his future earlier in the close season and heading back out on loan, he said: "I have to think carefully about everything, but there are rather interests from other clubs.

"For sure I am not canceling any proposal at the moment, I am open to offers, but I also know one thing that now I have to go to a club that will suit me with the style of the game, and I will fit the coach's concept."

Bogusz is the latest Leeds player to head out on loan for the 2021-22 season, with Alfie McCalmont and Ryan Edmondson linking up with north-west duo Morecambe and Fleetwood Town on season-long loans