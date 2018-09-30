Mateusz Klich backs Leeds United to rediscover scoring touch

AS the crowd filed out of Hillsborough after the final whistle on Friday night, Leeds United’s players hung around on the field.

The big screen in the corner of the famous old ground was the subject of their focus, as highlights of the Yorkshire derby were being replayed.

If a picture really does speak a thousand words then the dejected faces of those sporting muddied white shirts told their own story.

This has been a derby that Leeds had dominated but only claimed one point.

Mateusz Klich, United’s goalscorer, said: “You could see our faces – we weren’t happy. We were disappointed because we had about 14 chances and we should have scored a second goal and won the game.”

Leeds, deposed at the top on Saturday by West Bromwich Albion, have an opportunity tomorrow night to make amends for letting Wednesday off the hook when Marcelo Bielsa make the trip east to Hull City.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich scores at Hillsborough. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“It is very important because after the game against Birmingham we wanted to win (against the Owls),” said the Polish midfielder.

“We should have won the game, especially in the second half when we were really good.

“But it wasn’t enough, we didn’t score a second goal and we need to score more goals. We got one against Sheffield and one against Birmingham. Before, we were scoring a lot of goals.”

Klich’s strike on Friday night was his fourth of a season that has seen the midfielder become an integral part of Bielsa’s team. His vastly-improved form at Elland Road has even brought an international recall.

“I have never scored so many goals,” he added. “After 10 games of the season, this is my best start of a season. But it is not only me.

“A lot of players have started very well this season, as a team we play good and this is really important.”