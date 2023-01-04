Leeds United waved goodbye to Mateusz Klich on Wednesday night with coach Jesse Marsch admitting he was not totally convinced it was the right decision, and that his team showed against West Ham United they needed more of the qualities he personified.

But even though the midfielder was under contract, the club felt it was right to release him.

The decision had not been signed off when a tearful Klich was serenaded by home fans singing "You're Leeds and you know you are" as players and staff wearing T-shirts with his face on the front and name on the back gave him a guard of honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at 11pm it was confirmed that he has been released from his Elland Road contract. He is expected to complete a move to DC United on a three-year contract on Thursday.

Mateusz Klich is applauded by players as he leaves the pitch for the last time following Leeds United West Ham United. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poland international joined Leeds ifrom Twente Entchede in 2017. After an uncertain start which saw him loaned back to the Eredivise with Utrecht he established himself as a mainstay of Marcelo Bielsa's team, breaking Gordon Strachan's club record for most consecutive appearances. Towards the end of Bielsa's time, though, his minutes became more limited.

"This was not a black-and-white decision," stressed Marsch. "This was a lot of different discussions - Klichy being provided with an opportunity that he thought was a little bit more long-standing and provided stability for his family and an opportunity to try something new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Him and I had discussions over the last three or four weeks that were often unsure about what the final decision should be - and by the way, it's not finalised yet but it looks like it's going in that direction and we're all wearing T-shirts.

"Even in a match like this when we needed more courage on the pitch I knew Klichy was the right guy to have becuase this is who he is and how he plays football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich is applauded by players as he leaves the pitch for the last time (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"It won't be easy to lose him and between him and I we're not absolutely sure it's the right decision but we wish the best for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have enough quality in the team but his personality, his courage, his bravado will be tough to replace. I said to the team we have to find our inner Klichy in all of us to make sure we're ready to perform in every match."

Asked why the club were letting him go if he was unsure about the decision, Marsch replied: "There's a respect level for what Klichy has achieved and who he is within the team and there's been a lot of dialogue outside even my sphere. In the end it's a club decision and a decision for Klichy. I take part in that but I don't define what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We make decisions together but this was done from several different levels and we're happy for him.

"I said to him yesterday I'm sad to see you go and he said, 'Yeah, everyone is.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's a little bit of Klichy's personality."