LEEDS UNITED boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that centre-half Max Wober missed Saturday's friendly against AS Monaco because of his 'transfer situation' and 'contract situation' - prompting speculation that the Austrian international will leave the club shortly.

The 24-year-old, who only joined Leeds in January, has been linked with a move away since the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, in another blow, Farke has also confirmed that Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams will be unavailable until after the first international break in September due to injury issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have been suffering from hip and hamstring problems respectively, with Farke also revealing that Junior Firpo will miss the start of the campaign with a knee injury.

Leeds United defender Max Wober, whose future is unclear.

On Wober, Farke, speaking after the 2-0 loss to Monaco, said: "Max Wober (absence) is to do with the transfer situation and also the contract situation and we will wait and see what the outcome is over the next days.

"Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on the way back because they are still doing their rehab. They will definitely miss the start of the season and it is a bit too early to judge when they will be back. I expect them to be back after the first international break perhaps.

"They have to work on their rehab. Jack Harrison and Tyler are is a top-class players and characters and important to us. It is not easy for us to start without them, but that's the reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad