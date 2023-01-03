Max Wober: The new Leeds United player who formerly played for Ajax and Sevilla

The defender can play at left-back as well as centre-back, having been used as a full-back by Salazburg for the majority of the season. He has 13 international caps for Austria, following his debut in 2017.
He worked with Jesse Marsch in Salzburg and will reunite with his former Red Bull Salzburg teammates Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen at Elland Road. Wober will wear the number 39 shirt and could feature for the first time in Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie at Cardiff City. Following his arrival here is all you need to know about the new Whites signing...
Rapid Wien
Wöber came through the youth system at the Austrian club before making his senior debut in 2016, in the Europa League against Valencia. The 24-year-old played 24 times for the club, scoring twice before earning a move to Dutch giants Ajax.
Ajax
Wöber signed a four-year deal with Ajax in the summer of 2017, for a fee of €7.5m. He played 39 times for the club, scoring once and providing two assists.
Sevilla
In January 2019, he joined Spanish La Liga side Sevilla on loan with the move containing an obligation to buy as he signed permanently for the club in the summer. He debuted in a 5-0 win over Levante but despite becoming a Sevilla player in the summer of 2019, he would swiftly be on the move again after playing just eight games.
Red Bull Salzburg
Wöber joined Salzburg in August 2019 on a five-year deal for a fee €12 million, making him the most expensive player in Austrian Bundesliga. He went on to play 125 times for the club, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists.