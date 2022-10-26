The former England footballer, who grew up in Chapeltown in Leeds, is now enjoying a successful second career as a pundit. But despite being a media star, Micah has said he’s often pulled over by the police when driving in his home suburb - before he’s quickly recognised.

In an interview with The Guardian, Micah said: “When they see me they’re like: ‘Oh …!’ They’re obviously embarrassed and say: ‘I like seeing you on TV.’ I’m like: ‘No, why are you pulling me over?’ They can’t really answer so they’ll say something like: ‘Your car’s coming up uninsured.’ I’m like: ‘That’s funny because I’ve got the documents here and it’s clearly my car.’”

Micah is about to release a new book, The Game, giving readers a glimpse into the life of a Premier League footballer. He told the Guardian hopes his success as a pundit will help break down racist narratives and “show people you can be happy and be from Chapeltown.”

Micah said: “I want people to see me in a positive light so they can say: ‘Actually, this narrative of aggressive black people is wrong. Micah’s from a tough area and he’s always happy.’ Yeah, I can go deep. I did a documentary on racism that’s got awards. But when you go too much that side, it can work against you. I want to show people you can be happy and be from Chapeltown.”

Micah started out with the Leeds United youth team as a striker, before being released aged eight. He later played for the Oldham Athletic youth system, moving to Manchester City as a 14-year-old, where he burst onto the scene as England's youngest ever defender.

In the candid interview, Micah said he “wouldn’t be anything” without football and that he’d “sacrifice everything” for the sport - even after suffering a knee injury which halted his career.