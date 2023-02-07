MICHAEL SKUBALA has hinted at some tactical ‘tweaks’ in managerless Leeds United’s approach in Wednesday evening’s Premier League encounter against arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Leeds under-21 coach, who joined the club last summer, will take caretaker charge of the team alongside fellow backroom members Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo following Monday’s sacking of Jesse Marsch.

The trio will hold the fort while United intensify their search for a new permanent head coach to replace Marsch, who has put the price for a wretched run of form which has seen Leeds win just twice in their last 17 league matches.

They are out of the relegation positions on goal difference, but do have a game in hand on third-from-bottom Everton.

Michael Skubala. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

Skubala, who has previously held positions within the Football Association for a number of years and is a friend of England boss Gareth Southgate, said: "This is a temporary situation. I am happy to support the club and look after the club at this moment in time as they work really hard to find a new head coach.

"I will go back to my old role once this is done. I will just do the best job I can do.

"Victor (Orta – director of football) and Angus (Kinnear – CEO) came up to Elland Road to see Jesse (on Monday) and it was a discussion that had to take place.

"After that, they called me and a few other staff members in to discuss how we get through this interim period in the short-term with Manchester United away. We have had meetings and put a plan together which we thought, collectively, was the best thing to do moving forward at the moment.

"It is a collective approach and we will pick the team together. Any staff team in the modern-way will pick the team together and we are all working really hard behind the scenes to put together a team we think will be really competitive on the pitch to have a good go at Manchester United.

"We have got 24 hours and one session this (Tuesday) afternoon that we have prepared with (for) the players. Some things will have to be the same as there's no point throwing the baby out with the bath water.

"But (there will be) a few little tweaks maybe in how we want to play and maybe a few differences you might see. But fundamentally, we need to make sure the players understand the match plan we want to deliver.”

On the make-up of the caretaker team, Skubala, who says Leeds have a few ‘bumps and bruises’ to contend with ahead of the encounter across the Pennines, continued: “Chris worked with Jesse and came in a couple of weeks ago. He is still new to the team and getting to know the squad.

"He's been around the Premier League before with Manchester United as well.

"He is in there with the staff team and Paco Gallardo was workking with me with the under-21s as a development coach and has experience in Spain and Serie B teams.

