LEEDS UNITED interim head coach Michael Skubala has confirmed that defender Pascal Struijk is back in training ahead of Saturday's relegation six-pointer at fellow Premier League strugglers Everton - while captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Marc Roca could also return.

Struijk was forced off after just 15 minutes of the recent game against Manchester United at Old Trafford with a head injury and concussion protocol meant that he did not feature in the reverse fixture at Elland Road last Sunday.

Cooper and Roca haven’t been been involved since the defeat to Nottingham Forest on February 6 and missed the double-header with the Red Devils with minor injuries.

But they have a chance of being involved in the crunch game at Goodison Park, with Leeds above third-from-bottom Everton by just a solitary point.

Leeds United pair Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Skubala, taking charge of United for a third time in an interim capacity, said: "We have still got the long-term ones we are trying to work on to get back fit. We have got Pascal back in training after he had the concussion which is a positive.

"Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are touch and go and not far and we could maybe see them on Saturday.

"But we don't want to be taking any risks with any players and I definitely don't want to at this moment. They (Cooper and Roca) are a couple who could be back.

"We have got Sonny Perkins back on the pitch, which is nice to see. Slowly, slowly, we are getting some strength back in the squad, which is pleasing.

"There's nothing (new). Just knocks, bangs and usual things when you come off the pitch. Nothing major."

Meanwhile, winger Luis Sinisterra is a little bit further away from a first-team return after picking up a muscle injury at Old Trafford eight days ago.

