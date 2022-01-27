Middlesbrough and Leeds United stars in international action this week

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Leeds United winger Raphinha is in the Brazil squad, alongside Chelsea defender Thiago Silva. Picture: Getty Images.

Middlesbrough's James Lea Siliki left earlier this month to take part in AFCON with Cameroon, who take on Gambia in the quarter final of the tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Boro's January arrival Riley McGree and Leeds United winger Raphinha have set off for international call-ups this week with CONMEBOL and AFC World Cup qualifiers being held as the confederations play catch-up after fixtures were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raphinha could be in action for Brazil tonight as they take on Ecuador at 9pm this evening. Brazil then take on Paraguay in the early hours of Wednesday morning with Raphinha set to make his way back to West Yorkshire following the conclusion of that contest.

GOAL: For Middlesbrough's Riley McGree as Australia cruised to victory over Vietnam. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, McGree was in action for Australia on Thursday morning as he scored in a 4-0 win over Vietnam, in a game that saw former Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy also feature.