Midfield battleground is key to Michael Skubala's thinking in Leeds United's huge game at Everton

ALMOST exactly a year ago, Leeds United were outfought by a pumped-up Everton side in a game of consequence towards the bottom end of the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Interim head-coach Michael Skubala is assigned with avoiding a repeat in a match-up where the stakes are even higher in truth.

That day on Merseyside saw an aggressive and intense Everton side dominate in the midfield against a tepid Leeds. Winning the middle ground is again likely to have a huge say on the latest meeting.

Skubala said: "There's lots of thoughts, lots of thinking. They are going to be really physical, we know that, they are really aggressive.

Leeds United caretaker coach Michael Skubala.

"They are supreme athletes in the middle of the park so we've got to be really good and really competitive on a day to make sure we win that battle in midfield."

Skubala insists he is not fazed at being handed the reins in an extremely pressurised situation while Leeds decide upon their next permanent head coach - with another huge game against a relegation rival in Southampton next weekend.

Skubala, who could welcome back Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Marc Roca, said: "I've been coaching for many years probably in the background and in different ways.

"I'm just seeing it as a game of football that I need to prepare and overwhelming? I don't think so. I think I'm okay I'm dealing with it."I love working with top players and setting up a game plan for top opposition, so I can't say I don't enjoy it. Every day is a pleasure to come into work and work for the club and work for the players."

Meanwhile, a contract option has been triggered on the deal of Luke Ayling - with the vice-captain to now remain at the club until June 2024.

Skubala added: "I think Luke, first and foremost, is a great person to have around.

"He's very professional, a great leader in the dressing room and a bit of a legend to the club. So I'm really pleased personally, but also for him professionally and for the club that they could get an extension out of it. ,

"I thought he was brilliant in the two games against Manchester United."