Midfielder in talks with Leeds United and Newcastle, EPL attacker swoop at 'advanced' stage

The Whites had to rely on a late Patrick Bamford strike to rescue a point at Turf Moor after falling behind on the hour mark.

Reflecting on the game, Bielsa said: "The game, apart from two segments in the middle of each half, we were able to manage it.

"The situations that we created at goal were a lot, but for them as well. The difference is that for us to play well we need our creative players to be on top of their game. In the case of our opponents, similar to Everton, but today in a more marked way. They had three resources that were important - the capacity to force errors and take advantage of them through their two centre-forwards, the management of the set-pieces and they have a very distinct style of play. The style of play, it doesn't demand that their players shine, this is something of value when you're describing a team.

"In the virtues I mentioned, of Burnley, I said they provoked errors and took advantage of them," he added.

"You say the same thing but in a different manner. You link that more to something bad that we did more than a virtue of the opponent. Perhaps you're in the right and my judgement is taken away through fault of our own. But there's something that's very true - a lot of the chances at goal that are created through that aspect, it doesn't come from their creative play, it comes because we facilitate it for them. For our game, the opposite happens.”

