Millwall 0 Leeds United 3: Whites' attacking beauty triumphs in a beast of an away assignment

The Whites scored three goals in the Lions' Den at Millwall and every one of them was a work of counter-attacking art. They were their only three shots on target.

Joel Piroe got two of them and Georginio Rutter the other in a 3-0 win of character and class but all the attacking players made impressive contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play like this, and the odd defensive insecurity can easily be forgotten.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United is challenged by Murray Wallace of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The first goal actually came after a moment of uncertainty at the other end.

A minute after coming out of his area to play sweeper-keeper and head danger clear, Illan Meslier's heavy touch got him in trouble with Kevin Nisbet breathing down his neck. Luke Ayling's attempt to deal with in his penalty area were so clumsy that he went full-on Gary Kelly at one point, heading the ball from a prone position. But as soon as Leeds won the ball back they swept down the left wing with a quite beautiful move.

Rutter played the ball to Willy Gnonto on the left and as he returned it, Piroe ran over it, making the run Rutter would pick out for the opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Rutter, Gnonto, Piroe and Crysencio Summerville click, it made you think Leeds' struggles in front of goal in the early weeks of the season (Portman Road apart) are not going to last. And when Dan James and Jaidon Anthony were introduced late on, standards did not drop but the pace increased.

If Rutter did not look like a £35m footballer, he certainly looked like a top Championship one, which has not always been the case.

That sort of flowing Leeds football had not been on the cards in the early stages.

In the first 125 seconds alone they had to head away one corner and two long throw-ins away, before Meslier caught another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It felt like a real "Welcome to the Championship" occasion. A thumping atmosphere at the New Den – noon kick-off or not – made last season's Premier League days out feel a bit genteel, but then a game against Leeds at the New Den makes an illegal cockfight in the back room of an East End pub look genteel.

Referee Chris Kavanagh decided to deal with it by leaving his cards in the dressing room.

It was nine minutes before Leeds really got their foot as opposed to their heads on the ball but they instantly looked a different team. Although Sam Byram's cross was cut out when Ayling worked the ball to his opposite full-back, Pascal Struijk was soon threatening at the first of a number of good Summerville corners.

It was when Ethan Amadu gave the ball away, exposing Leeds down the middle, that Meslier was forced to rush out and Tom Bradshaw's chasing of a lost cause behind more unnecessary panic but the 15th-minute goal settled it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon Jake Cooper was the one slicing a corner away uncertainly.

Leeds came close to adding another couple of lovely goals, Gnonto's reverse pass just failing to pick out Piroe after Rutter had found him brilliantly. A wonderful Ayling ball found Gnonto to shoot just past the post.

When the football was flowing, James must have been watching from the bench worried how he might break into this line-up but with 20 minutes to go, he and debutant Anthony had both been introduced from the bench for "wingers" (the right-sider is more of an inside-forward in Daniel Farke's shape). Piroe's goal was still their only shot on target.

Much of the second half had been played in Leeds' territory at that stage but Millwall were also struggling to work the goalkeeper beyond Bradshaw forcing a save 71 seconds in,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds counter-attacks had come to nothing in the 55th and 60th minutes when nobody anticipated Gnonto's cross, and when Jake Cooper tackled Summerville well in the area.

But in the 78th minute thins clicked again, James feeding Rutter and although he was falling over as the striker returned it, still able to lay on a tap-in for the arriving Piroe.

Three minutes later Ayling released James to sprint down the right and he picked out Rutter, pushing the offisde line, to get his just rewards for a very bright performance.

The ingredients for a very promising seasons are starting to take shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players all got their dues as they went over to thank the away fans at full-time but the biggest cheer came for the man who lingered at the back, Farke's work recognised by the gleeful supporters.

Trips to Millwall are not supposed to be this much fun.

Millwall: Bialkowski; Leonard, Cooper, Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Mitchell (Saville 83), Campbell (Esse 64), de Norre (Flemming 64), Longman (Emakhu 73); Nisbet (Watmore 64), Bradshaw. Unused substitutes: McNamara, Trueman, Harding, Adom-Malaki.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray (Gruev 89); Summerville (James 69), Piroe (Kamara 83), Gnonto (Anthony 69); Rutter (Gelhardt 89). Unused substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Shackleton, Poveda.