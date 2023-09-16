MOST SEASONED observers would surely arrive at the conclusion that facing the Lions of Millwall on Sunday as opposed to wearing the Three Lions jersey of England in the recent international break will represent the true barometer of just where Archie Gray is at.

The tousle-haired teenage talent has the potential to be pretty special. Everyone knows that within the corridors of power at Leeds United.

But with Yorkshire caution, no-one is beating the drum too loudly. His manager in Daniel Farke may be German, yet is sensibly showing that same sense of circumspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An exemplary opening to a season has seen the 17-year-old - from fine footballing stock - belie his tender years with a string of mature and authoritative performances in the middle of the park.

Leeds United's teenage midfielder Archie Gray. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Alongside fellow midfielder Ethan Ampadu, he is the only Leeds player to start all seven games so far in 2023-24.

After previously representing England at under-17s and under-16s level, a further promotion recently arrived when he was called up to the under-19s squad for fixtures against Germany and Switzerland.

A 'slight fitness concern' ensured that Gray didn't go. Not this time. There's plenty of time for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mindful of his workload, Leeds showed an element of protection towards Gray, son of ex-Leeds striker Andy, grandson of Frank and great nephew of Eddie.

There will also have been the realisation that being fully rested and ready for a keynote test at the New Den, the closest that the Championship gets to a bear-pit alongside Elland Road, will challenge the young schemer much more than the comparatively safe environment of international youth football.

In terms of a mental examination, being a visiting player at a raucous SE16 is as hard as it gets.

Leeds might just find out a little bit more about Gray this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Daniel Farke said: "He is blessed with unbelievable physicality and endurance, otherwise it would not be possible for a 17-year-old guy to play so many minutes.

"He shows outstanding data and we watch him quite carefully to make sure there is not too much overload. So far, he has done really well.

"He had a minor injury and we decided that was best for him to recover a little bit and also because he is playing so many games at a senior level and top level.

"For his individual development, it would not be too beneficial if he plays too many games at youth level."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of two additional midfield options in Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev will enable Leeds to potentially manage the workload of Gray and not overload him.

But playing as he is, Gray is pretty hard to leave out.

Leeds - and more especially Farke - will display tough love at times and don't expect him to wax lyrical in the weeks and months ahead.

Although he did let his feelings slip slightly ahead of Sunday's game.

Farke continued: "There's a lot of hype around Archie, but it's beneficial when the manager is a bit more calm and doesn't praise him too much and speaks about the areas in his game where he has to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If everyone praises him, I have to protect him so he is down to earth and grounded.

"But if his development goes further on like this, I think not just Leeds United, but the whole country can be happy we have such a talented young player."

An afternoon in Bermondsey will test not just Gray, but all those in Leeds jerseys amid a parochial atmosphere.

On the road, it is part of the Championship ticket for United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a similarly fervent desire among Hull City supporters to turn Leeds over on Wednesday night for instance.

Farke observed: "It (New Den) can be oppressive especially for young players and players not used to playing at Championship level.

"You can speak about this and prepare them in a theoretical way - to bring it on the pitch when it really counts is a different question.

"This is one of our tasks, to play with fire and heart, but also cool in the head and to accept there are periods where you have to suffer. But we don't travel in fear, but confidence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Possessing fire in the belly and a cool head is the trick in terms of successfully negotiating the Championship assault course.

There are plenty of hazards - and handling the three-game weeks which regularly pop up is one of the main ones.

One is in view for Leeds. After trips to Millwall and Hull, they welcome Watford on Saturday.

Farke, a successful and well-versed operator at this level, recognises the futility of complaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Our next opponent on Wednesday, Hull, play a Friday home game and the next home game on Wednesday.