MLS club in 'advanced talks' with Leeds United over proposed deal for Mateusz Klich

DC United are in advanced talks to sign Mateusz Klich from Leeds United, according to reports in the United States and Poland.

The reports claim a proposed deal has reached advanced stages for Klich to join the MLS side, who are managed by former Manchester United and Everton player Wayne Rooney.

Klich missed out on a place in the Poland squad for the World Cup in Qatar, having earned 41 caps for his country since his debut in 2011. He has become a bit-part player under Jesse Marsch this term and has not started in any of the Whites’ Premier League games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has featured in 15 per cent of Leeds’ Premier League minutes, after starting 26 times last season and in 28 games during the 2020-21 campaign. The midfielder was a second-half substitute on Thursday as Leeds beat Elche CF 2-1 in a friendly in Spain, with Klich netting an 88th-minute winner.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

When questioned on the player’s future, Jesse Marsch told the Yorkshire Evening Post it was too early to discuss where Klich might be come the end of January.

The American said: "It's not totally clear yet. I think we should hold off on saying anything about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad