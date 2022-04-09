RETIRING: Neil Warnock in his last job, as Middlesbrough manager

The Yorkshireman, from Sheffield, took charge of six clubs in his home county, most recently at Middlesbrough - a role he left in November.

Warnock confirmed his retirement from football during Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports, as the 73-year-old joined the panel for Saturday's EFL and Premier League action.

Warnock managed more than 1,600 games across his managerial career and was promoted eight times, an EFL record.

He led Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff to the Premier League and also holds the record for the most games managed in professional English football.

"I just thought it was the right time, really, coming towards the end of the season, there's not really a job you're going to get before then," he told Sky Sports.

"I've had a good run really. I'm enjoying things I've not done for years, I'm having a lot of time with the family, my dogs and I've taken up cycling too.

"I'm not saying the enthusiasm's gone, I've not lost that, but when I see some of my friends who are struggling health wise, there comes a time where you have to let your family enjoy a little bit more of your time, in particular my wife Sharon.

"When you're a manager you're very selfish, you take your job home with you whether you're on a high or a low and it's very difficult for your wife and kids.

"It's hard to replicate the final whistle when you've won a game, there's nothing quite like that in normal life, and you have to realise you're not going to get that buzz again in that situation. But I'm doing a couple of evenings in the theatre, and I imagine I'll still be nervous before them!"

Warnock, who played for Barnsley during his playing career, first moved into management with Gainsborough Trinity before leading Scarborough into the Football League for the first time in 1986-87.

He won his third EFL promotion as he took Huddersfield Town through the play-offs in 1994-95. His first Premier League stint came with the Blades as he took them into the top-flight in 2005-06.

He was in charge at Elland Road for 63 games between 2012 and 2013. He helped the Millers avoid relegation in a 16-game stint at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.