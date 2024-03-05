New EFL TV deal looks to crack America while closing financial gap to Premier League

Minding the huge gap between the income of Premier League and Football League clubs is a big talking point in English football as the two parties look to strike an agreement about "solidarity payments" – effectively subsidies from the top-flight – before the matter has to be handed to a new and long-awaited football regulator.

How problematic the gap is can be illustrated by the fact that the three clubs who won promotion from last season's Championship – including bottom-of-the-Premier League Sheffield United – are in line to be the three relegated at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, three of the top four clubs in the second tier – including third-placed Leeds United – were relegated last season and receive parachute payments which allow them to work to considerably bigger budgets than their rivals.

NEW DEAL: The Football League has struck a four-year arrangement for overseas television rights

A new international TV deal until the end of the 2027-28 season aims to promote the league more aggressively across the Atlantic by handing distribution for North, Central and South America to media rights agency Relevent Sports, whilst current partners Pitch International continue the job they have been doing for 15 years around the rest of the world.

Until the rights have been distributed, no value can be put on the deal but it will allow overseas fans to see 155 Championship matches, 38 League One and League Two games, plus all play-off and League Cup ties and three in the Football League Trophy.

Clubs will be able to continue streaming games to oversees fans.

“These new agreements represent not only guaranteed levels of revenue but also present the League and our 72 clubs with a fantastic opportunity to establish further the EFL as a premium football brand in markets across the world," said chief executive Trevor Birch.

Leeds are American-owned and had a very strong American flavour last season when Jesse Marsch managed players such as USA internationals Brenden Aaronson – currently on loan at Union Berlin – and Tyler Adams, although if all goes to plan, they will not be playing in the Football league for the duration of the deal.