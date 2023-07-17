LEEDS UNITED have announced that the English Football League have finally approved the sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises.

Paraag Marathe will take over as chairman and oversee all aspects of club matters, including football and business operations.

Chief executive officer Angus Kinnear will remain in his current position and continue to direct day-to-day operations. Rudy Cline-Thomas, founder and managing partner of MASTRY, will join the board as co-owner and vice chairman.

Marathe said: “This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work.

“This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the club. We have already appointed a highly-respected first team manager with a track record of success and we are confident Leeds will field a competitive squad to contend for promotion next season.

"It’s a privilege to carry this torch as I know we have a responsibility to ensure this club makes our staff, players, supporters, and the Leeds and Yorkshire communities proud."

Cline-Thomas added: "With my family hailing from Leeds, it's an honour to be able to uplift this incredible community. This is more than just an opportunity, it's a personal mission.

"The chance to reinvigorate the cherished Leeds culture, to create a platform that attracts the world's finest players, and build a truly global brand that celebrates diversity, is a prospect that thrills me.”

Kinnear continued: “49ers Enterprises is bringing fresh leadership, management, and a commitment to investment, which I’m confident will meet our ambition to compete for promotion and remain in the top flight as an established Premier League club.