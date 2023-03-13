News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New outcome predicted in relegation battle between Leeds United, Everton, Southampton, West Ham and Leicester City - gallery

Leeds United picked up a point at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League over the weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
26 minutes ago

Leeds United are in the relegation zone after their 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road. The Whites are currently a point from safety and are joined by Southampton and Bournemouth in the drop zone.

West Ham, Leicester City, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Crystal Palace are all sweating over their Premier League status at the moment and the battle at the bottom is expected to go down to the wire.

Leeds survived on the final day of the last campaign after winning away at Brentford. With data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at how the table is prediced to look now come May...

87 points

1. Arsenal

87 points

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
84 points

2. Man City

84 points

Photo Sales
71 points

3. Man Utd

71 points

Photo Sales
65 points

4. Spurs

65 points

Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5