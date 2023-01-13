New signings Leo Hjelde and Sean Morrison have a dual mission for Rotherham United

SEPARATED by some twelve-and-a-half years in age, new Rotherham United signings Leo Hjelde and Sean Morrison come to the club at opposite ends of their careers.

Their mission remains the same, to get their seasons going and help improve the Millers' defensive statistics which have gone awry of late, among other things.

Brought in from Leeds United on loan for the rest of 22-23, Hjelde offers flexibility in being able to operate at left-back or as a left-sided central defender.

Millers head coach Matt Taylor said: "He's only 19, so we have to be right in terms of when he plays, what position he plays, keeping his game simple and making him understand that he's a defender first and foremost.

New Rotherham United signing Leo Hjelde.

"He'll add a bit of freshness and positive mentality within the group. He's someone we're looking forward to working with. We're grateful to Leeds for letting a player of his ilk and quality out."

Morrison, 31, has considerable Championship pedigree with both Cardiff and Reading and while you have to go back almost a year to his last senior game - he suffered a bad knee injury last February - Taylor says his credentials speak for themselves.

Taylor, whose struggling side play host to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, added: "He brings leadership and experience. We hope he can make a physical contribution in both boxes.

"We know he hasn't played enough competitive football in the last 18 months due to injury, but he has trained an awful lot in the last three or four months and got a little bit of game-time with Cardiff's under-23s and under-21s.

