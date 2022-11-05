The former Spain coach turned down the job after the sacking of Bruno Lage but there has been a change of heart.

However, Lopetegui will not take charge until the Premier League's World Cup break is up and running and his first game will either be against Everton on Boxing Day, or the fourth round of the cup if they beat Leeds at Molineux.

Wolves' final match before the World Cup is at home to Arsenal on November 12.

Lopetegui's former clubs include Sevilla, where he won the Europa League, and Real Madrid, for just 138 days. His time managing Spain was just as ill-fated.

He had been due to take them to the 2018 World Cup, only to be sacked days before when it emerged he had agreed to manage Madrid after the tournament.

Lopetegui played in goal for Real Madrid, Barcelona and once for Spain.

Wolves host Leeds in the League Cup on Wednesday, with the next round due to be played days after the World Cup final.

