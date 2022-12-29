Newcastle United await fitness of key duo ahead of Leeds United Premier League clash

Newcastle United will be hoping to welcome Callum Wilson back against Leeds United on Saturday but this weekend’s meeting is likely to come too soon for record signing Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international scored on his Newcastle debut as the Magpies lost 2-1 at Anfield earlier this season but much of time in the north east has been marred by injury problems. Ahead of Monday’s 3-0 win over Leicester City, manager Eddie Howe said the player was heading in the “right direction” on his recovery.

However, he admitted the meeting with Leeds is likely to come too soon, with Newcastle hoping to have their striker back ahead of a busy January.

“He’s doing well. We’re pleased with him. Is he going to make the next couple of Premier League games? Probably not,” admitted Howe.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United applauds fans following their side's victory in the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“He’s going in the right direction and we hope in the busy January period he can play a big part in that.”

Callum Wilson also missed the win over Leicester with reports claiming the England international had been feeling unwell. It is not yet clear if he will recover in time to face Leeds.

