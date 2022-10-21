The Birmingham outfit have won just two of 11 league outings this term, with Gerrard paying the price for poor form and results.

Gerrard led Villa to a 14th-place finish last term but had been expected to push the midlands club higher up the table in the new campaign.

Now though, the ex-Liverpool and England midfielder finds himself out of work after a chastening loss at Craven Cottage.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Steven Gerrard, Manager of Aston Villa reacts following defeat in the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aston Villa football club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” read a Villa statement.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard admitted he was in a “very difficult position” straight after Villa’s hefty loss in south west London.

The former Rangers manager insisted he would not quit his role but was shortly given no choice in the matter as Villa’s board acted swiftly to remove him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be eyed keenly by Villa, but whether the Birmingham club could entice either man to Villa Park remains to be seen.

Pochettino is among the early favourites to take over at Leeds United’s Premier League rivals while QPR boss Michael Beale, who recently turned down the chance to manage Wolves, is the favourite. Brentford boss Thomas Frank is also in the frame according to the bookmakers.

Next Aston Villa manager odds (correct as of 8.20am, October 21, 2022)

Michael Beale – 2/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Frank – 7/2

Mauricio Pochettino – 4/1

Sean Dyche – 5/1

Unai Emery – 6/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafa Benitez – 16/1

Kjetil Knutsen – 20/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 20/1

Marcelo Bielsa – 25/1

Advertisement Hide Ad