Frank Lampard insisted pressure is a natural part of Premier League management after the under-fire Everton boss came under yet more scrutiny after Brighton left Goodison Park with a comprehensive 4-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring via James Tarkowski’s legs inside a quarter of an hour but a seven-minute spell after half-time proved the nadir for Everton as the Seagulls scored three times.

Evan Ferguson’s neat finish doubled Brighton’s lead after 51 minutes and Everton’s defence were at sixes and sevens as Solly March and then Pascal Gross helped the visitors move out of sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By this point Everton’s fans were streaming towards the exits and not even Demarai Gray’s added-time penalty could placate those who remained, with chants of ‘sack the board’ ringing around the stadium.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton, looks dejected after the team's defeat during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton were booed off the field for the second home match in a row and, while they remain one point above the Premier League relegation zone, all four teams below them have a game in hand.

"We are all in it together. It is not a question of anger. We are disappointed. We want to win games,” said Lampard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he felt under pressure, he responded: "You have to get used to that position. You are not going to win every week. We have to get back to the work. It is as simple as that. I am a Premier League football manager. There is pressure in the job whenever you are."

A number of names have been linked with the position at Everton if Lampard is to be relieved of his duties – including ex-Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Everton manager odds (correct as of 11.15pm, January 3, 2022)

Sean Dyche – 3/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Rooney – 4/1

Roberto Martinez – 8/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcelo Bielsa – 10/1

Duncan Ferguson – 12/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mauricio Pochettino – 12/1

David Moyes – 12/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kjetil Knutsen – 14/1

Brendan Rodgers – 16/1

Advertisement Hide Ad