Next Leeds United coach: Arne Slot rules himself out as Michael Skubala promises no risks against Manchester United

Feyenoord's Arne Slot has ruled himself out of replacing Jesse Marsch as Leeds United coach, leaving a field of four for the vacant coach's job.

Slot was under consideration after leading Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie and winning the coach of the year in the Netherlands last season.

Leeds are understood to have interviewed four other candidates, all of whom are in work. They have not given up their pursuit of Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola, but acquiring is not proving straight-forward or quick.

So in the meantime Michael Skubala has had his caretaker stint extended to Sunday's Premier League game at home to Manchester United. It could be his last but regardless he says he does not want to take any risks with injured players ahead.

NO RISKS: Leeds United caretaker manager Michael Skubala with Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag during Wednesday's 2-2 draw

Skubala's first game was also against the Red Devils, a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Liam Cooper and Marc Roca missed that match with muscle injuries, Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto and Pascal Struijk all went off with problems.

Struijk's was concussion, definitively ruling him out of the return fixture. Gnonto seems very likely to play but Leeds are yet to make firm decisions on the other three.

"Liam and Marc are still progressing," said Skubala, who has stepped up from under-21 coach. "Luis was a slightly different injury (to his hamstring).

"Liam and Marc's are just slight muscle injuries really. We don't want to take any risks with any players."

Asked about his future as Skubala was speaking to the media on Friday, Slot was unequivocal: "I believe the clubs have been in touch, but the thing is I'm sticking with Feyenoord. I can say that with this one, that is clear.

