Six days have passed since Leeds United sacked Jesse Marsch. They got a good point against Manchester United, but still no new manager.

Arne Slot has said he wants to stay at Feyenoord, while Ardoni Iraola remains among their targets, but Rayo Vallecano are reluctant to let him go.

And some other new names and familiar faces have emerged, managers who are out of work but know how to operate in the Premier League.

Step forward Rafa Benitez, Steven Gerrard and Nuno Espirito Santo.

As Leeds welcome Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, let’s check out the latest odds, via oddschecker.

Top target and leading contender Ardoni Iraola Andoni Iraola, Head Coach of Rayo Vallecano, remains the No 1 target for Leeds and is still the bookies favourtie to land the job at 5/1.

The current incumbent - caretaker Michael Skubala Leeds United caretaker boss Michael Skubala oversaw a Leeds draw at Manchester United in the Premier League, is second favourite at 12/1.

Feyenoord's Dutch head coach Arne Slot Feyenoord's Dutch head coach Arne Slot ruled it out on Friday but is still on the radar and remains at 16/1.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is still a favourite Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has done a grand job in Scotland and is 16/1 with some bookmakers.