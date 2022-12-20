Next MK Dons manager: Leeds United coach now among favourites for League One vacancy

Leeds United assistant coach Mark Jackson has emerged as a contender for the vacant managerial position at League One club MK Dons.

That is according to the bookmakers, who have Jackson priced at 8/1 to land the role behind only Leam Richardson, – who is the current favourite – Steve Morison, Brian Barry Murphy and David Artell.

MK Dons sacked Liam Manning earlier this month with the club second from bottom in League One. The decision came after a 2-1 home defeat to Fleetwood Town. After finishing third last term, and just one point off an automatic promotion place, the club opted for a change in management after a troubled start to the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackson stepped up to an assistant coach position following the arrival of Jesse Marsch earlier this year. He was previously in charge of the club’s Under-23s side. Marsch has tasked Jackson with managing the club’s set-pieces.

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Mark Jackson, Head Coach of Leeds United Academy gestures during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Fleetwood Town and Leeds United at Highbury Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've switched Mark Jackson to be a set-piece coach among other things, but he's put a lot of work into the organisation of what we're doing. He's invested in the guys, the guys have invested in him in that role, and I think you see the rewards for that,” said Marsch in August.

“So yeah, I felt like almost every set-piece situation that we could have found a goal so that will be important for us for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing his time at Leeds, Jackson said last month he was fortunate to work with both Marcelo Bielsa and Marsch at Elland Road.

He told The Coaches’ Voice: “I worked closely with the first team when Marcelo was a manager and Jesse came in and it was a tough time, we were kind of fighting relegation and for him to come in and put his trust in me to help support him to the end of the season was a real privilege. I’ve been lucky enough then to stay with the staff going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me as a coach it’s fantastic to work under the new style, which Jesse brought in. I’m fortunate, I tell people now that I’ve worked under two extremes. I class Marcelo as an extreme in how he saw the game and Jesse to a certain extent.

“Everybody talks about the Red Bull style, but I can fully say that Jesse’s adapted that and evolved it to his own style. So for me, it’s a learning day every day in the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next MK Dons manager odds (correct as of December 20, 2022)

Leam Richardson – 2/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Morison – 4/1

Brian Barry Murphy – 4/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Artell – 6/1

Mark Jackson – 8/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Robinson – 8/1

Peter Leven – 8/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jody Morris – 16/1