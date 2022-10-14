Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is the odds-on favourite to be the next top-flight boss to be sacked, following a disappointing 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Villa sit 16th, three points above the relegation zone, having won just two of their opening nine games. They take on Chelsea this weekend.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is another manager who could do with a pressure-easing win, with his Southampton side just one point above the bottom three. They have a home contest with West Ham on Sunday.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Steven Gerrard, Manager of Aston Villa ( centre) speaks with Tom Culshaw, Technical Coach, and Neil Critchley, Assistant Manager during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at City Ground on October 10, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers has endured a tough start with Leicester City this term, with the Foxes dropping to the foot of the table following Forest’s draw on Monday.

A home tie with Crystal Palace provides Rodgers the chance to take his side out of the bottom three – providing other results go their way.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the fourth favourite to lose his job after a tough start to the campaign for the Reds. A 7-1 win over Rangers in the Champions League in midweek will have provided a much-needed lift.

Man City and Erling Haaland await on Sunday afternoon...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Premier League manager to leave odds

Steven Gerrard – 4/5

Ralph Hasenhüttl – 6/4

Brendan Rodgers – 3/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurgen Klopp – 12/1

Steve Cooper – 16/1

Antonio Conte – 25/1

David Moyes – 25/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Marsch – 25/1

Erik ten Hag – 33/1

Frank Lampard – 33/1

Graham Potter – 33/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marco Silva – 33/1

Patrick Vieira – 33/1

Thomas Frank – 33/1

Roberto De Zerbi – 40/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe – 66/1

Mikel Arteta – 66/1

Pep Guardiola – 100/1