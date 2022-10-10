News you can trust since 1754
Next Premier League manager to be sacked: Predictions made on the futures of Southampton, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest bosses

Southampton’s 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday was their fourth in succession and increased the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 10th October 2022, 3:01 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 7:06 pm

The Saints boss is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his position but the Austrian insisted he remained focused on his job and had no thoughts on the speculation about his future.

He said: “I am not thinking in this direction. Never, since I have been a manager. It is the first time in my managerial career that I get such questions.

“I have been a manager for 16 years and never answered this question. I really don’t lose any energy thinking about that.

Southampton's Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl congratulates Southampton's English midfielder James Ward-Prowse after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 8, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“The only way I think is that I have to do everything I can to help my team. This is the only thing I think about.”

Steve Cooper’s position at Nottingham Forest looked under threat last week but he signed a new deal with the club until the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers has “no doubt” he is the right man to resurrect lowly Leicester City’s fortunes after a second-half collapse at Bournemouth piled pressure back on his position.

Asked if he remained confident about leading Leicester away from danger, he replied: “I’ve got no doubt. We’ve just got to be more consistent.”

Next Premier League Manager to leave (odds correct as of 2.55pm, October 10, 2022)

Ralph Hasenhüttl – 1/2

Brendan Rodgers – 3/1

Steven Gerrard – 5/1

Steve Cooper – 20/1

Antonio Conte – 25/1

David Moyes – 25/1

Jesse Marsch – 25/1

Jurgen Klopp – 25/1

Erik ten Hag – 33/1

Frank Lampard – 33/1

Graham Potter – 33/1

Marco Silva – 33/1

Patrick Vieira – 33/1

Thomas Frank – 33/1

Roberto De Zerbi – 40/1

Eddie Howe – 66/1

Mikel Arteta – 66/1

Pep Guardiola – 100/1

No manager to leave – 200/1

