Next Premier League manager to be sacked: Who is favourite from Everton, Leeds United, West Ham and Chelsea bosses

The six-week wait for the return of the Premier League is almost over – but which managers will be fighting for their futures as soon as the action kicks off?

After a mid-season hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar, the top-flight action begins again on Boxing Day. Frank Lampard is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his position.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Toffees who sit one point above the bottom three ahead of their home game with Wolves on Monday. Lampard’s side have won just three of their 15 league games this term and ended the first part of their league campaign with consecutive defeats to Leicester City and Bournemouth.

David Moyes’ position with West Ham is also under threat with the Hammers only above Everton on goal difference. Graham Potter is third favourite to lose his job despite only being appointed at Chelsea in September.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: Coach of Everton Frank Lampard reacts after the Sydney Super Cup match between Everton and the Western Sydney Wanderers at CommBank Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch eased the pressure on himself with wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth before the World Cup break but a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur left the Whitess just two points clear of the bottom three.

Five managers have been sacked by their respective clubs already this season. Scott Parker was the first casualty as he was dismissed by Bournemouth in August before Chelsea’s surprise sacking of Thomas Tuchel in September.

Bruno Lage and Steven Gerrard were let go by Wolves and Aston Villa respectively in October before Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked by Southampton at the beginning of November.

Next Premier League manager to go

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch looks on during the friendly match between Leeds United and Real Sociedad at Elland Road on December 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard – 8/15

David Moyes – 11/4

Graham Potter – 6/1

Jesse Marsch – 8/1

Steve Cooper – 14/1

Antonio Conte – 16/1

Marco Silva – 33/1

Brendan Rodgers – 33/1

Roberto De Zerbi – 33/1

Jurgen Klopp – 40/1

Thomas Frank40/1

Patrick Vieira – 40/1

Erik ten Hag – 66/1

Unai Emery – 66/1

Eddie Howe – 100/1

Mikel Arteta – 100/1