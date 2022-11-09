Next Premier League manager to be sacked: Who will be next from Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds United, Tottenham and West Ham United bosses after Southampton decision
Southampton became the fifth Premier League club to sack their manager this season after relieving Ralph Hassenhuttl of his duties on Monday.
The Austrian had been in charge at St Mary’s for almost four years. Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is the heavy favourite to takeover at the Premier League club, having been given permission to speak to Southampton by the Hatters.
Scott Parker was the first manager to lose his job this campaign as he was sacked by Bournemouth in August, following a 9-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield. Parker had oversaw the club’s promotion from the Championship but three losses in four games proved enough for the south coast club to swing the axe.
Thomas Tuchel was the next to go as he was relieved of his duties by Chelsea at the beginning of September. It had been an inconsistent start for the Blues, with their poor early-season form including a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road. The German was replaced by Graham Potter.
Bruno Lage was dismissed by Wolves in October after a 2-0 away loss to West Ham while Steven Gerrard was the next manager to leave after being sacked by Aston Villa after a poor start to the campaign.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch had come under heavy pressure at the end of last month after a 3-2 home defeat against Fulham but dramatic back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth looks to have kept the American in post until after the World Cup break.
After Hassenhuttl’s departure – which top-flight manager could be next to lose his job. We looked at what the odds say…
Next Premier League Manager to leave (odds correct as of 11.45am, November 9, 2022)
Steve Cooper – 5/2
Frank Lampard – 4/1
Jesse Marsch – 6/1
Thomas Frank – 7/1
David Moyes – 8/1
Antonio Conte – 12/1
Jurgen Klopp – 12/1
Graham Potter – 14/1
Brendan Rodgers – 16/1
Julen Lopetegui – 25/1
Marco Silva – 25/1
Erik ten Hag – 33/1
Patrick Vieira – 33/1
Unai Emery – 33/1
Roberto De Zerbi – 40/1
No manager to leave – 50/1
Eddie Howe – 80/1
Mikel Arteta – 80/1
Pep Guardiola – 100/1