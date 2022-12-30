Everton boss Frank Lampard is the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers to become the next Premier League manager to leave his position.

The Toffees slumped to a stoppage-time defeat against Wolves on Boxing Day, as Rayan Ait-Nouri struck in the fifth minute of added time in the second half at Goodison Park. The result left Lampard’s side just one point above the bottom three.

Things do not get any easier for the Merseyside club as they travel to Manchester City on New Year’s Eve. Boos rung around Goodison Park on Boxing Day to leave Lampard on thin ice ahead of a busy January.

He reacted: “I think the lads had all the right intentions so for that I’d love the crowd to stick with them. We saw what a positive it (Goodison Park) can be last year so let’s not come away from that.

Everton manager Frank Lampard is on thin ice at Goodison Park after just three wins from 16 league games this term. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA.

“I’m in the dressing room with them and I know they want to do the right thing. I’m not asking the players to play 100 passes in our own final third, but to be a bit braver on the ball.

“Good players want to play so I’d like that to get some backing as the reality is we haven’t got Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) for the direct option. We have to take it on the chin. We are trying to improve off the back of where we last year and it will be baby steps.”

Jesse Marsch was under increasing pressure at Elland Road earlier this season but wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth ahead of the World Cup break earned him more time to work with his squad. Leeds returned to action with a defeat to Man City on Monday.

Up next for them over the festive period are trips to Newcastle United and a home meeting with West Ham, whose manager David Moyes is second favourite with the bookmakers to be the next top-flight boss to lose his job.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds correct as of 11am, December 30, 2022)

Frank Lampard – 1/2

David Moyes – 4/1

Brendan Rodgers – 5/1

Steve Cooper – 12/1

Graham Potter – 18/1

Antonio Conte – 20/1

Jesse Marsch – 20/1

Patrick Vieira – 22/1

Gary O'Neil – 25/1

Marco Silva – 40/1

Nathan Jones – 40/1

Thomas Frank – 40/1

Erik ten Hag – 50/1

Julen Lopetegui – 50/1

Jurgen Klopp – 50/1

Unai Emery – 66/1

Eddie Howe – 100/1

Mikel Arteta – 100/1

Pep Guardiola – 100/1

