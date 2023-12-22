Daniel Farke says none of his Leeds United players have any excuse for tiredness at this stage of the season, with the possible exception of Ethan Ampadu.

And since the ever-present midfielder says he is fit and raring to go for a Christmas period which starts with Saturday's high-profile televised game against Ipswich Town, Farke thinks the rest of his squad should be as well.

The Whites have looked a touch off-colour in December, starting it by winning games when not at their best before losing at Sunderland and dropping two points at home to Coventry City.

It has caused some supporters to wonder out loud if Farke should be rotating his enviably deep squad more, but the manager will hear nothing about players being tired before the busiest part of the English season has even started.

“It’s important to listen to the data and every day we analyse data on recovery or how tired players are or if there’s an injury, we take a lot of care and try to manage the load,” he said when asked about the freshness of his squad. “But, in general I don’t like this discussion too much.

“If I’m really honest Ethan is the only outfield player that we could say he is a little bit tired.

“Apart from him, we can go through everyone, Pascal Struijk has started many games but was also not involved for many games (one, in November), the same with (Joe) Rodon, (Sam) Byram and Luke Ayling, (Liam) Cooper.

“Georginio Rutter has started many games but was not involved for a few games, same with (Willy) Gnonto, (Crysencio) Summerville and (Dan) James – they have started many games but missed games. Archie Gray has started many games, we also rested him.

Daniel Farke, Leeds United manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“Most of my players, at least those in the spotlight, if you’re not capable to do this from the beginning of August then sorry, I’m not made for this world anymore.

“If I can’t keep my players fit and playing 16 or 17 games in four-and-a-half months, we have a problem.”

Ampadu has played every minute in all competitions for Leeds this season, and five times for Wales.

Goalkeeper Ilan Meslier is Leeds' only other Championship ever-present, with Archie Gray involved in 21 of their 22 matches, two from the bench. Struijk has been involved in every game except Plymouth Argyle as he recovered from a hernia operation, but was a substitute in two (Rotherham United the following week and Shrewsbury Town in the League Cup).

Rodon, who is yet to play cup football for Leeds, has started 18 games and been a substitute for one, Rutter 20 (one sub), and James and Summerville 17 each. The Welshman has made three substitute appearances, the Dutchman two. Joel Piroe has kicked off 19 games and Byram 16, plus two from the bench.

But Farke is sensibly reluctant to discuss tiredness because it can plant a seed.

“I don’t like this discussion because if you talk about the players are tired or we need to freshen up, at some point the players believe that they are tired,” he said.

“They are all professional athletes, they live, train, sleep and eat for this job and they need this competition.

“I’m quite sure we won’t start every game with the same starting line-up but for this game there is not one player tired. The only one we could argue is Ampadu but if Ethan says he’s recovered and fresh and highly motivated, I would reckon that he is ready to go.”

Balancing the requirements of games on the 23rd, 26th, 29th and New Year's Day will be essential.

“You have to smart and more focused on good recovery and good habits in terms of nutrition,” acknowledged Farke. “The timing of the training sessions is always tricky when you have for example a difficult away game on the 29th (when Leeds are at West Bromwich Albion) and the players are not in bed before the early morning and two days later you have to play the next game (at home to Birmingham City).