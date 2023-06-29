Leeds United will have to wait until mid-September at the earliest for a Saturday 3pm game at Elland Road after August's televised Championship fixtures were announced.

A re-run of Middlesbrough's play-off semi-final game at Coventry City will also be shown live.

Leeds will have the first of what will no doubt be many Friday night games at home to West Bromwich Albion after the game was moved to August 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their other league home game of the opening month, against Cardiff City, had already been earmarked as the Sunday 2.30pm game on August 6.

Coventry and Middlesbrough played out a 0-0 draw in May's post-season match but it has not dettered the broadcasters, who have again asked travelling supporters to head to the West Midlands for an early kick-off. The August 12 game is now due to start at 12.30pm.

The Championship season starts with an 8pm kick-off between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton at Hillsborough on August 4, the night before the majority of Football League clubs get underway.

This is the last season before the league's new broadcast deal which will see five Championship and five League One and Two games a weekend moved for television.