No one like Tyler Adams but Leeds United we have enough other options, says Javi Gracia

Javi Gracia admits Leeds United do not have another player like Tyler Adams but he insists his squad has more than enough talent to cope without the midfielder.

By Stuart Rayner
Published 17th Mar 2023, 08:57 GMT

Adams’ hamstring injury emerged when the United States of America left their captain out of the squad for March’s CONCACAF Nations League games. How long it will keep him out for is still being assessed, but he will certainly miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Robin Koch is the only outfielder to have made more than Adams’ 24 Premier League starts this season, but Gracia is in no mood to make excuses about what he does not have, given what he does.

Others will have to step up with Gracia signalling captain Liam Cooper is ready to return having not featured since Jesse Marsch’s final game, at Nottingham Forest.

HAMSTRING INJURY: Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams
“There is no one like Tyler,” said Gracia. “But we have other players ready. In the last game (Brighton and Hove Albion) we started with Tyler and Marc (Roca), the game before Tyler and Weston (McKennie).

“We have other players waiting for their chances and maybe this is the moment for them.

“Darko (Gyabi) is an option, the same as other young players like Archie (Gray).

“We have other players that in some moments of their careers played as a central midfielder.”

Gracia is waiting to find out if fit-again strikers Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are ready to play 90 minutes at Molineux.

“If I have more players, more options it is always better but I don’t complain," he said. “I don't complain if Tyler is out or if I have to wait to find out the minutes Rodrigo can play.

“We have enough players, very good players. All of them are ready to compete and give their best.”

Cooper was this week named in Scotland's squad for their European Championship qualifiers.

“He's ready,” said Gracia.

“Liam has been out of the team some time but now I think it’s important he’s with the team because he can do many things on the pitch but he’s very important as well off the pitch.

“His personality can help us and I’m sure he can do it on and off the pitch.”

