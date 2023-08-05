THE START of a new season is a time when predictions are flying about all over the place.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, speaking ahead of his opening Championship outing in charge against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Sunday, is not about to fall into that trap and with good reason.

United have brought in just two new signings so far this summer following relegation from the Premier League in midfielder Ethan Ampadu and goalkeeper Karl Darlow - while ten senior players have left the club.

Factor in some untimely injury issues - with the absent trio of Patrick Bamford, Georgino Rutter and Mateo Joseph leaving United's lack of attacking depth particularly exposed - and there is likely to be a case of make-do-and-mend in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Daniel Farke, pictured following his appointment as Leeds United manager. Picture courtesy of LUFC.

Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas, Sam Greenwood and Junior Firpo are also sidelined.

Given all that, it is eminently sensible that Farke is not making open declarations of United's intent this season - as the club strives to rebuild and grow again after a dreadful 2022-23 season which culminated in a return to the second-tier.

Farke, whose only likely centre forward candidates on Sunday are Joe Gelhardt and Sonny Perkins - unless Dan James is switched inside - said: "We are working unbelievably hard and everyone is trying their best in order to strengthen the squad.

"It is a bit too early to speak about our goals and achievements and targets what we can achieve this season as we have to wait until September 1 (end of the summer window) if I am honest.

"But we are working on it to have the strongest possible squad to be as successful as possible.

"There's definitely a bit of work to do, but we will go with what we have got and I am quite confident.

"We know we need to strengthen the squad more less in all areas, thank god we have brought Karl Darlow in and the goalkeeping position is strong for this league. But in all other areas, we could need some additions.

"The centre-half and full-back position and physicality and creativity in midfield and firepower up front. There are many, many wishes, but we must also stay financially disciplined.

"We know after relegation it is very difficult and we know about the situation with exit clauses on the contracts and there's no complaining about it."

Farke has spoken openly about the situation regarding exit clauses and United remain vulnerable on that count regarding other players potentially departing before the deadline following the exit of a number of big name players including Rodrigo and Max Wober.

For the time being, Leeds, in his words, are not in the driver's seat' and the former Norwich City chief has stressed that must change, over time.

The likes of Adams, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are continuing to be linked with moves away before the deadline, although the latter does not have a release clause in his deal.

Farke continued: "It is better as a club to be in the driving seat always and we must learn our lessons for the future out of this.

"All of the people are fully aware of the situation. It is difficult to handle this, but no complaints about the situation.

"It is like it is, there's no sense to moan and we need to make the best out of this.

"We know in this transfer window, our hands are a bit tied in a few areas, but we are working unbelievably hard so the club is back in the driving seat and this is what you have to do if the club want to be ambitious - to control the situation.

"Each week, going forward, I think the situation will improve.