Norwich City footballer charged with drink driving after crash ahead of Leeds United play-off date

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 9th May 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 13:04 BST
A NORWICH City footballer has been charged with drink driving following a two-vehicle crash in a Norfolk village, police have said.

The Eastern Daily Press are reporting that defender Shane Duffy, 32, was arrested in Hethersett, near Norwich, on Monday night after a collision involving two vehicles.

The Republic of Ireland international is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on July 2.

Norwich City said it was "aware of an incident involving one of its first team players".

NORWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Shane Duffy of Norwich City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Millwall at Carrow Road on August 20, 2023 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)
NORWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Shane Duffy of Norwich City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Millwall at Carrow Road on August 20, 2023 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called to Queen's Road, Hethersett, 21:05, on Monday 6 May, following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"No-one was injured."

Norwich host Leeds United in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final at Carrow Road on Sunday, with the game kicking off at noon.

The return leg takes place at Elland Road on Thursday, May 16 (8pm).

Duffy has featured 38 times so far for Norwich in the 2023-24 season.

