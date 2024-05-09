Norwich City footballer charged with drink driving after crash ahead of Leeds United play-off date
The Eastern Daily Press are reporting that defender Shane Duffy, 32, was arrested in Hethersett, near Norwich, on Monday night after a collision involving two vehicles.
The Republic of Ireland international is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on July 2.
Norwich City said it was "aware of an incident involving one of its first team players".
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called to Queen's Road, Hethersett, 21:05, on Monday 6 May, following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
"Emergency services attended the scene and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
"No-one was injured."
Norwich host Leeds United in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final at Carrow Road on Sunday, with the game kicking off at noon.
The return leg takes place at Elland Road on Thursday, May 16 (8pm).
Duffy has featured 38 times so far for Norwich in the 2023-24 season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.