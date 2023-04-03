Leeds United welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road in a big relegation six-pointer on Tuesday night

Steve Cooper will make late calls on Nottingham Forest trio Serge Aurier, Gustavo Scarpa and André Ayew ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United.

All three players missed out as Forest drew 1-1 with Wolves at the City Ground on Saturday with Aurier and Ayew sustaining injury problems while on international duty.

Ryan Yates will remain out with a shoulder injury but Cooper has said he will make late calls in what is a hugely-important game for both clubs.

Cooper said: “Serge is still recovering. We’ll give him every chance of being available but we still haven’t decided.

“We are as we were before Wolves. A couple of lads have obviously returned and it was great to get them back on the pitch.

“Yatesy won’t be available with his shoulder injury, the other guys we haven’t ruled in or out yet. It’s still a mixed bag in terms of availability.”

Scott McKenna is coming to the end of his initial six-week injury lay-off, but remains unlikely to feature at Elland Road.

Willy Boly, Omar Richards, Chris Wood and Giulian Biancone are all ruled out for the remainder of the season with Dean Henderson also out as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

Leeds will also be missing a number of players, with Javi Gracia not expecting to have anyone back available who missed Saturday’s defeat at Arsenal.

Willy Gnonto and Max Wober were both missing from the squad that travelled to North London, alongside Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw who are out long-term.

