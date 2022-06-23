Papa John's Trophy: Full opponents revealed for Leeds United under-21s, Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town

LEEDS UNITED under-21s have been drawn in a North West group in the Papa John's Trophy for the third successive season in 2022-23 following Thursday's draw for the northern groups.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:51 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:53 am

Leeds will be in a group alongside Bolton Wanderers, Crewe and Tranmere, having been in a group with Tranmere, Oldham and Salford in 2021-22.

In the previous season, Leeds played Accrington, Barrow and Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Eight 'invited' under-21 teams in the northern and southern sections - including Leeds - were each drawn into one of eight groups with three other sides.

Elland Road. Picture: George Wood, Getty Images.

In the northern section Group E, Newcastle United under-21s will face Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City.

The top-flight team in Group H, which contains Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Burton, will be Leicester City.

Everton under-21s will be in Group A alongside Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United and Morecambe.

Barnsley