Leeds will be in a group alongside Bolton Wanderers, Crewe and Tranmere, having been in a group with Tranmere, Oldham and Salford in 2021-22.

In the previous season, Leeds played Accrington, Barrow and Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight 'invited' under-21 teams in the northern and southern sections - including Leeds - were each drawn into one of eight groups with three other sides.

Elland Road. Picture: George Wood, Getty Images.

In the northern section Group E, Newcastle United under-21s will face Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City.

The top-flight team in Group H, which contains Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Burton, will be Leicester City.