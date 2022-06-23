Leeds will be in a group alongside Bolton Wanderers, Crewe and Tranmere, having been in a group with Tranmere, Oldham and Salford in 2021-22.
In the previous season, Leeds played Accrington, Barrow and Blackpool.
Eight 'invited' under-21 teams in the northern and southern sections - including Leeds - were each drawn into one of eight groups with three other sides.
In the northern section Group E, Newcastle United under-21s will face Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City.
The top-flight team in Group H, which contains Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Burton, will be Leicester City.
Everton under-21s will be in Group A alongside Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United and Morecambe.