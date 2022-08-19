Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper could face Chelsea, says Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford went off injured at Southampton, whilst Achilles trouble has delayed the start to Cooper's season but both are back in training, along with Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and Joe Gelhardt.

Striker Gelhardt is definitely available, Bamford and Cooper possibilities.

Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch

"Luke and Junior are really looking strong and getting better every day but not ready for Chelsea," explained Marsch. "Maybe both are a week away.

"Coops has been on the pitch, Pat as well, but they're a little bit day to day.

"Joffy (Gelhardt) is back in training and good to go."

Asked when he would make his mind up about Bamford, who told the club's official podcast this week he was probably going to miss the game, Marsch told

Friday afternoon's press conference: "It's probably a decision we'll be ready to make tomorrow. We know we can't risk him but he's feeling good, it's looking good."

Bamford was substituted at St Mary's with a groin problem.

"It was a precaution and again we're being precautionary," said Marsch. "With him in general we know having missed almost an entire season we just have to be really intelligent with how we manage everything. We'll be prepared if he's ready to go and if he's not."

Bamford's niggle will highlight in many people's eyes the need for another striker and Marsch would certainly be more comfortable with one, having missed out in their pursuit of £35m-rated Charles de Ketelaere."I still feel to balance our squad effectively it would be helpful but we need the right guy," said Marsch. "But we need the right guy.

"I don't want someone that's going to take three months to adapt and educate and then not be ready to help us.

"The variables are do they understand they type of football we want to play, do they understand the league quality, can they play at this kind of level,. can they run and press at the level and be ready to play and intelligent enough to execute our matchplans. Those are the factors.

"It's who is that guy?

"Every manager wants as many good players in their team as possible.

"However we've worked really well as a team. Andrea (Radrizzani, the chairman) has tried to support everything we've tried to accomplish from a transfer perspective and certainly Victor (Orta, the director of football) is working tirelessly with Andrea behind the scenes to ahcieve some of our goals. I know it's hard for everyone in this moment to stay patient but the work that's been done alreayd in this transfer window is at a really high lvel and we're trying to make sure we're doing the same due diligence."

That due diligence shows despite links to Wilfired Gnoto, the Italian is not yet "that guy".