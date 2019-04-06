Patrick Bamford not to blame for Leeds United loss - Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa refused to blame Patrick Bamford for a shock 1-0 defeat at Birmingham that has damaged his side’s hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship.

Bamford missed three opportunities at St Andrews where Che Adams struck his 22nd goal of the season in the 29th minute to lift the Blues five points clear of the relegation zone.

Bamford has now gone four games without a goal following a run in which he netted six goals in eight games, yet a defensive Bielsa said: “Bamford has a big character and personality and he was better than in the previous game.”

Overall, Bielsa was left frustrated by a result that has dropped Leeds to third, a point behind Sheffield United.

“We could have drawn the game, we could have lost by more goals and we could have won the game,” suggested Bielsa.

“The moments of the game that we were in control we couldn’t take our chances. We had a lot of time on the ball but we didn’t take advantage of the chances that we created.

Leeds United's Kemar Roofe takes on City's Michael Morrison.'(Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“They played a type of game that is hard for us to solve, although after they scored their goal our attacking threat increased. We created chances but we didn’t score.

“We didn’t take advantage of how we played in the first-half. In the second-half the game was more complicated for us.

“In the last 20 minutes they felt comfortable in defence and attack.”