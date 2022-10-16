Arsenal took the lead through a terrible error by Rodrigo, but were under pressure throughout the entire second half, only for Leeds to let them off the hook with their finishing.

Illan Meslier – beaten too easily by the only goal 5

Rasmus Kristensen – defended well and was essentially a right-winger in the closing minutes 7

DENIED: Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale comes out on top in another one-on-one with Patrick Bamford

Robin Koch – kept Gabriel Jesus quiet, which is no easy feat this season 7

Liam Cooper – equally solid against a forward line with pace to cause problems 6

Pascal Struijk – continues to thrive in an unusual role 6

Marc Roca – allowed Leeds to control the midfield in the second half in tandem with Adams 7

Tyler Adams – as above 7

Brenden Aaronson – particularly effective once he moved into the hole in the second half 7

Jack Harrison – Leeds are struggling to find a way to get the best out of both him and Sinisterra; he looked out of place in the hole and on the right 5

Luis Sinisterra – like Bamford, he got into lots of good positions without scoring, it would be unfair to blame the centre-forward and not the winger 6

Rodrigo – horrendous mistake decided the game 4

Substitutes:

Patrick Bamford (for Rodrigo, 46) – had five opportunities to score – one let down by a poor touch, one hampered by a shirt pull – and did not take any before a push which cost his side a penalty 5

Mateusz Klich (for Harrison, 76) – unable to have as much impact as he would have liked with the game increasingly random 5

Crysencio Summerville (for Roca, 84) – N/A

Joe Gelhardt (for Sinisterra, 89) – why so late? N/A