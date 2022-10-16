Patrick Bamford's finishing and Rodrigo error reflected in Leeds United player ratings after excellent performance goes unrewarded
Leeds United were unable to beat Arsenal despite outplaying them in the second half of a crazy game at Elland Road.
Arsenal took the lead through a terrible error by Rodrigo, but were under pressure throughout the entire second half, only for Leeds to let them off the hook with their finishing.
Illan Meslier – beaten too easily by the only goal 5
Rasmus Kristensen – defended well and was essentially a right-winger in the closing minutes 7
Robin Koch – kept Gabriel Jesus quiet, which is no easy feat this season 7
Liam Cooper – equally solid against a forward line with pace to cause problems 6
Pascal Struijk – continues to thrive in an unusual role 6
Marc Roca – allowed Leeds to control the midfield in the second half in tandem with Adams 7
Tyler Adams – as above 7
Brenden Aaronson – particularly effective once he moved into the hole in the second half 7
Jack Harrison – Leeds are struggling to find a way to get the best out of both him and Sinisterra; he looked out of place in the hole and on the right 5
Luis Sinisterra – like Bamford, he got into lots of good positions without scoring, it would be unfair to blame the centre-forward and not the winger 6
Rodrigo – horrendous mistake decided the game 4
Substitutes:
Patrick Bamford (for Rodrigo, 46) – had five opportunities to score – one let down by a poor touch, one hampered by a shirt pull – and did not take any before a push which cost his side a penalty 5
Mateusz Klich (for Harrison, 76) – unable to have as much impact as he would have liked with the game increasingly random 5
Crysencio Summerville (for Roca, 84) – N/A
Joe Gelhardt (for Sinisterra, 89) – why so late? N/A
Not used: Ayling, Firpo, Klaesson, Llorente, Greenwood.