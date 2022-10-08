Patrick Viera reveals latest injury update on Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen ahead of Leeds United Premier League clash

The 26-year-old missed last weekend’s controversial defeat to Chelsea with a calf problem but has now returned to training ahead of this weekend’s contest.

Andersen featured in all of Palace’s games before the international break, scoring in the 4-2 defeat at Manchester City.

He played in both of Denmark’s Nations League games as they lost to Croatia and defeated France but he was absent last weekend as the Premier League action resumed.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace talks with Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Nathaniel Clyne was forced off in the loss to Chelsea with an ankle injury in the first half.

Palace boss Patrick Viera said: “Joachim Andersen trained the last couple of days, it’s looking good.

“Nathan did his first training session with the team today. He’s progressing.”

Long-term absentee James McArthur is still expected to be out while Christopher Richards is out with a leg injury.

