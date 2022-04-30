Pep Guardiola hails ‘special’ Elland Road atmosphere after Manchester City beat Leeds United

Goals from Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho put a favourable gloss on the result as City chase another Premier League title and Leeds battle to stay in the division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But even with the predicament Leeds find themselves in, their fans never stopped singing, and at one stage the entire home support was on their feet singing ‘We all love Leeds’.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates City's third goal against Leeds United (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch joined in the singing at the end, such was the pride he felt in a strong performance, regardless of the scoreline.

And Guardiola said: “Since I arrive I hear many times many time about what Elland Road means.

“The previous time we came here Marcelo Bielsa was manager it was behind closed doors so I couldn’t feel it.

“Today I felt it so I know why this is so special. At the end 4-0 down fighting to stay in the Premier League and singing chanting showing support.

Leeds United fans in good voice against Man City (Picture: Simon Hulme)

“Leeds is one of the greatest teams in this country and I have a special sympathy for the fact Marcelo was here and hopefully they can stay but that is why we spoke it will be tough today.”

City now head to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, buoyed by a performance which saw them score twice from Phil Foden set-pieces as they kept the destiny of the Premier League title race in their own hands.

Guardiola said: “At the right moments we are not a team to score a lot of goals in set-pieces but two goals from set-pieces can sometimes unblock these kind of games.

“Now it is important because we have a final game in Madrid and reaching the final we can just focus on the Premier League for four games.

“Winning these type of games at the end of the season...it is different when you play against a team in the middle of the table.

“We stick together and we reduced the goal difference - I don’t know if it is important - but it is in our hands. Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

“We know exactly what we have to do and we have the same opinion.