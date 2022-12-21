Phil Foden makes Leeds United 'big team' claim as Manchester City prepare to play at 'scary' Elland Road

Manchester City star Phil Foden believes the atmosphere at Elland Road makes the Premier League a better competition to play in.

The reigning champions head to Elland Road on Wednesday, aiming to close the gap to league leaders Arsenal following a six-week break from domestic action for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Leeds ended the first part of their competitive campaign with wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth before a dramatic loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Man City fell five points behind Arsenal at the other end of the table after a stunning 2-1 home defeat against Brentford, as Ivan Toney scored a 98th-minute winner at the Etihad Stadium.

Foden provided two assists as Man City won 4-0 at Elland Road in April on their way to the Premier League title. Ahead of his return to West Yorkshire, Foden has hailed the Elland Road atmosphere as “scary” but “special”.

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on April 30, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“It can be scary, definitely,” Foden told Amazon Prime Video.

“They feel so on top of you, always shouting, throwing paper at me last time but I enjoy them occasions, playing against big teams like Leeds and the atmosphere they create.

