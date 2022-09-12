Poland host the Netherlands on September 22 before playing in Wales three days later.

The arrival of midfielders Marc Rocca, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson pushed Klich down the Elland Road pecking order this summer and prompted debate between the player and his coach Jesse Marsch about whether he needed to leave to safeguard his chances of appearing in Qatar in November/December.

But rather than sulk, Klich has worked hard and played a part in all seven matches so far this season, albeit his only start came against Barnsley in the League Cup, a match he scored twice in.

GOAL: Mateusz Klich scored twice for Leeds United against Barnsley

Klich has 40 caps for his country.

Poland are in a World Cup group with Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.