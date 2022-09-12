Poland reward for Leeds United's Mateusz Klich but Huddersfield Town's Michal Helik misses out on international recognition after injury
Czeslaw Michniewicz has given Leeds United's Mateusz Klich the clearest indication yet that he remains part of Poland's plans in the build-up to the World Cup by naming him in his squad for September's Nations League games.
Poland host the Netherlands on September 22 before playing in Wales three days later.
The arrival of midfielders Marc Rocca, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson pushed Klich down the Elland Road pecking order this summer and prompted debate between the player and his coach Jesse Marsch about whether he needed to leave to safeguard his chances of appearing in Qatar in November/December.
But rather than sulk, Klich has worked hard and played a part in all seven matches so far this season, albeit his only start came against Barnsley in the League Cup, a match he scored twice in.
Klich has 40 caps for his country.
Poland are in a World Cup group with Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.
There is no place in the squad for Huddersfield Town's Michal Helik, who is yet to feature this season having only recently recovered from an injury he picked up with previous club Barnsley.