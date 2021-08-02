Potential of Leeds United was big lure for new signing Kristoffer Klaesson

Norway Under-21s stopper Klaesson has become United’s latest recruit, joining the Whites for an undisclosed fee from Norwegian side Valerenga.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal and replaces Kiko Casilla who has left for La Liga side Elche on a season-long loan.

Coronavirus guidelines meant that Klaesson was initially required to quarantine upon his arrival from Norway before undergoing a Whites medical.

Kristoffer Klaesson of Norway, has joined Leeds United. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

But the young keeper was finally unveiled on Saturday morning and is excited to join a club who stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon last season’s Premier League return.

“It’s been a tough couple of days with some quarantine and stuff like that but I am really happy to finally be here,” Klaesson told LUTV. “It’s a really big club with a lot of history so I’m really happy to be here.

“It’s a club with a lot of history with a lot of potential after being promoted to the Premier League.”

The fee for Klaesson is believed to be in excess of £1m and the Norwegian becomes a second new face for United’s first-team squad.

United’s main new signing of the summer so far has been left-back Junior Firpo who joined from Barcelona for €15m.

First-team winger and former Whites loanee Jack Harrison also joined on a permanent deal from Manchester City for £11m whilst youngsters Lewis Bate, Sean McGurk and Amari Miller have also been signed, initially to link up with the Under-23s.

EFL clubs will be left to make their own decision on whether to use Covid certification when the new season begins next weekend in the absence of the Government mandating so-called ‘vaccine passports’.

The UK Government is yet to decide whether to make passports compulsory for some large-scale events such as football matches, having already announced they will be required for nightclub entry in England from the end of September.

Reports have suggested they could be required for events with crowds of 20,000 or more from the end of next month, and it is understood the EFL is in continued dialogue with the Government over the issue of certification.

The 2021-22 EFL season kicks off on Friday, when Bournemouth host West Brom in the Championship.