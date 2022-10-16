Power surge causes Leeds United versus Arsenal Premier League game to be suspended for around 40 minutes

Play in the Premier Leagyue game between Leeds United and Arsenal was suspended for around 40 minutes because of a power surgge.

The game had barely kicked off when a problem with the goalline technology and video assistant referee system became apparent.

Just 69 seconds had been played.

OFF: Leeds United and Arsenal players leave the field

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first clue came when the lights in the stands flickered as the teams came out, but stayed on. The scorebaord quickly went black once the game began.

For a long time supporters were not told what was going on as the players kicked around a ball for nearly 10 minutes waiting for news themselves.

"What the f*** is going on?" chanted fans across the ground.

Ten minutes after 43 seconds, they were told, as the players left the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They returned at 2.32pm to warm up ahead of a scheduled restart at 2.42pm.