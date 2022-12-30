Jesse Marsch believes Leeds United are making positive progress ahead of their meeting with Newcastle United.

Following the Whites 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday, Leeds remain 15th in the table, two points above the relegation zone with a game in hand on most of their rivals, after their eighth league defeat of the season, which have all come in their last 12 matches.

Despite that, Marsch has seen positive signs of progress. He said: “They (City) got three on the day, so to say it was great isn’t accurate, but you know when you play these games the opponents are so good. But we are making progress and we have to stay laser-focused on our process.”

Leeds face Newcastle on Saturday and West Ham United on Wednesday. Marsch felt his side weren’t brave enough against City and only felt they started to play to their potential after going 3-0 down.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Robin Koch (C) of Leeds United celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal during a friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco at Elland Road on December 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

He reflected: “Part of being brave is at two or three-nil, then you know you have nothing to lose. But I really wanted to see us play like that from the beginning where we were brave on the ball and making good dynamic movements with the ball and trying to unbalance them as much as they were trying to unbalance us.

"But obviously, there was a quality issue in the match. They are very good and have a lot of good players and we wanted it to be a bit of a battle of attrition.

"It's about understanding roles and connections and even in their tight spaces and they are pressing us that we know what the next options are and the connections are clearer and the decisions on the ball and calmness to make the next play is better."

Ahead of the next round of Premier League games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table